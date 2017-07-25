What is the salary of President of India?

The President of India enjoys several perks besides the salary including a palace for a residence. Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi is the largest presidential palace in the world. The 340-room palace sits on a 330-acre estate. (In picture) One of the most ornately decorated rooms of Rashtrapati Bhavan is the Ashoka Hall. The President of India enjoys several perks besides the salary including a palace for a residence. Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi is the largest presidential palace in the world. The 340-room palace sits on a 330-acre estate. (In picture) One of the most ornately decorated rooms of Rashtrapati Bhavan is the Ashoka Hall.

The President of India holds the highest office in the land and is the supreme commander of the defence forces in the country. He lives in a sprawling palace, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and is surrounded by a retinue of staff. But have you ever wondered what is the salary that the President of India commands? What are the perks that he enjoys? Here’s his salary and a list of all the benefits that he gets while in office and thereafter.

Salary: The President is currently paid Rs 1,50,000 a month which was proposed to be hiked to Rs 5,00,000 a month. The file is currently with the PMO awaiting approval.

Perks:

Palace for a residence

The President lives in Rashtrapati Bhavan–the largest presidential palace in the world. The palace covers 5 acres, has an area of 19,000 square metres and is part of a 330-acre estate in the heart of the national capital.

He has a secretarial staff of five people and another 200 people employed for the upkeep of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Holiday Retreats

The President has two equally lavish holiday retreats. One is the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and the other is the Retreat Building in Shimla.

Travel in style

The President travels with a cavalcade of 25 cars. The vehicle of choice for President Pranab Mukherjee was an extended and armoured Mercedes-Benz S600. Apart from that, he is accompanied by the President’s presidential bodyguard. It includes 86 presidential guards mounted on magnificent horses.

The President and the spouse can travel to anyplace in the world free of cost.

Maintenance budget

The President is allotted a maintenance budget of up to Rs 30 crore for the upkeep of his palace. He is also allotted a personal budget by the government to handle all the expenses of the President done in his official capacity, which includes mostly every piece of business, visits, hosting events, guests, state leaders etc. The daily expenses of the President are also covered in this budget.

Post-retirement benefits

As per current rules, the President receives a monthly pension of Rs 75,000 after retiring. The President is given a Type-VIII rent free furnished bungalow to stay. This is the biggest and best accommodation provided by the Government of India to anyone apart from the incumbent president and prime minister.

The President is also given two landlines and a mobile phone–all bills paid by the government. Five personal staff, including a private secretary, are allotted to him.

The perks include a free official car along with Rs 60,000 as staff expense. The President is also given 250 litres of free petrol a month. If they choose to use their personal vehicle for commute instead of the official car, the government also gives the salary of the driver to the President.

Even after retirement, travel by air and train is free for the President and one person accompanying him/her.

