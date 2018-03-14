What is the ‘illegal’ telephone exchange case?

Dayanidhi Maran was Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology between 2004 and 2007. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Dayanidhi Maran was Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology between 2004 and 2007. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A Special CBI court on Wednesday discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in the ‘illegal’ telephone exchange case. They were among seven discharged in the case. Special judge Natarajan found no prima facie evidence to prove charges against them.

The case dates back to when Dayanidhi was Union Minister for Communication and Information Technology between 2004 and 2007. The CBI alleges he misused his office and installed a private telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which he used for business transactions involving the Sun Network. More than 700 high-end telecom lines, having PRA/BRA/ISDN/leased line, were installed at the Maran residences in the Boat Club and Gopalpuram areas of the city. They were installed under the service category and bills were not raised for the same. The CBI alleges this ‘scam’ caused the exchequer a loss of Rs 1.78 crore.

Apart from the Marans, the agency also charged former BSNL general manager K Brahmnathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy and Dayanidhi’s private secretary Gauthaman.

