Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, speaks at a news conference in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan July 1, 2017. (Reuters Photo, File) Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, speaks at a news conference in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan July 1, 2017. (Reuters Photo, File)

The Hizbul Mujahideen was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US State Department on Wednesday, a month after its chief Syed Salahuddin was labelled a specially designated global terrorist. In a statement, the agency said the designations will help deny the Kashmir-based militant group the resources it needs to carry out attacks. The Hizb joins a list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations including the LTTE, al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the LeT.

What is the Hizbul Mujahideen?

The Hizbul Mujahideen, also known as the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen or just HM, was formed in 1989. It is one of the largest and oldest militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir. The group is headed by Mohammad Yusuf Shah, who goes by the alias Syed Salahuddin.

The militant group has claimed responsibility for many attacks on Indian soil, including one in April 2014 which injured 17 people. In its order, the US State Department stated: “These designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.” Read: US designates Hizbul Mujahideen a foreign terrorist organisation, freezes assets.

Further, Burhan Wani, the militant who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in 2015, was commander of the organisation.

What is India’s response?

India has been urging the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ban the Hizb and its chief, but the plea has been vetoed by China. The US’s condemnation may help India’s case at the UNSC now.

Who is Syed Salahuddin?

Salahuddin is a native of Budgam district in central Kashmir but is known to operate out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, he has aided militancy in the state for the last 27 years by supplying arms and training to youth from PoK and sending them across the border to the Indian state. Salahuddin, who is listed in the NIA’s most-wanted list, was designated a “global terrorist” by the US, hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Donald Trump in June.

The 71-year-old also heads the United Jihad Council, the umbrella body to oversee active terror outfits in J&K.

How does this affect Pakistan?

This could be a huge blow for Pakistan, as it projects Salahuddin as a “freedom fighter” and a voice for the people of Kashmir. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had repeatedly praised Burhan Wani during his tenure as well, reported news agency PTI.

