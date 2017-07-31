What is the Abdul Kalam memorial row?

Days after a multi-crore memorial of former president A P J Abdul Kalam was inaugurated on the occasion of his second death anniversary in Tamil Nadu, an engraved ‘Bhagavad Gita’ near his wooden statue, inside the memorial, raked up a controversy. A wooden copy of the Gita has been sculpted along with the statue and has drawn opposition from various quarters. On July 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rs 15 crore memorial and also unveiled the statue of Kalam playing the musical instrument ‘veena’ at Peikarambu in Rameswaram. The former president was adept at playing the musical instrument.
An MDMK spokesperson said party founder Vaiko had already questioned the need for a Gita there, when Kalam had, even in international fora, referred only from the Thirukkural. A PMK leader, on conditions of anonymity, also questioned the presence of the holy book, saying Kalam was common to all citizens of India.
To douse the fire of controversy, his family placed a copy of the Quran and Bible near the Gita. His relatives said Kalam was a leader to all Indians and no one should seek to politicise the episode. Sheik Dawood and Salim, his relatives, said, “An unnecessary controversy was raised by some people. DRDO officials worked tirelessly for the memorial construction and had not sculpted the Bhagavad Gita near the statue with any (ill) intention. Now we have left two books — Quran and Bible near the statue.” They added that they would also place a copy of Tamil treatise Thirukkural near it soon.
However, leader of a local Hindu outfit objected to the placing of Quran and Bible near the statue on the ground that “no permission was taken” for the same. Hours later, officials manning the memorial kept the Bible and Quran in a glass box in the vicinity of the statue. Hindu Makkal Katchi leader K Prabhakaran filed a police complaint claiming that the two holy books (of Quran and Bible) were placed without permission from authorities. “I respect all these books. But keeping them (in the memorial) without permission is wrong. Steps should be taken to see that such things are not done again,” he told reporters.
The memorial also houses Kalam’s ‘samadhi’, built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where the “People’s President” worked for decades, and other central government departments. The memorial has on display replicas of rockets and missiles on which the late scientist had worked. It has been built at a cost of Rs 15 crore on land allotted by the Tamil Nadu government. The memorial also has about 900 paintings and 200 rare photographs of the late scientist, who held the office of the president from 2002 to 2007.
A bronze statue of Kalam has also been erected at the memorial, the entrance of which has been designed in the style of the India Gate in New Delhi. The rear portion of the memorial has been modelled after the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A model of ‘Agni’ missile has also been positioned in front of the memorial. With ‘unity in diversity’ as its theme, the memorial features quotes of Kalam and pictures of him as a scientist and the president of India.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:00 pmwhy tag personal religious sentiments to the leader who belongs to all and who was beyond all these insane differences throughout his life. no one has the rights to do it. Let's not get divided on such trivial issues and forget the larger picture which Dr. kalam wanted us to achieve.!Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:51 amThis is NaMO RSS playing politics with religion,they must have put Indian cons ution book in front not any religion book.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:12 pmSuper .Ur rightReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:45 amPolitical class is not fit to work for population. Any party come to power is at receiving end.religion language or cast which are no issues to public parties are using for their gain.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:39 amTrue respect for the President who was loved by so many will be ONLY shown when ALL three boooks are rmoved from there. What is the need for any religious books to be associated with a man who was above it? who created this statue with such a controversial design and in fact, a design calculated to insult the great man's thinking? As many have been saying, if one wants to show a book (can t see WHY) but IF, why not use the Cons ution of India or his favourite, Thirukkural? Remove religion from this.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:35 amIt's ironical that the name of a person of the stature of APJK has been dragged into controversy. He was a great man indeed and was above parochialism. He has been one of the most eminent Presidents who adorned the Rashtrapati Bhawan. A truly people's President, he had an open mind with vision of making India a great nation. These petty minded politicians can't help their traits. The man with scientific temper and genuine humility is truly a President who will be remembered by generations to come not because of memorials built in his name but contributions made by him in the fields of science, education. Humility and humanity oozed out of every aspect of his lifestyle. He will be remembered irrespective of the memorials in his honour. In fact, he honoured the August office of President by his humble, enlightened presence.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:26 amபுத்தம் புதிய பயன்பாடு! இந்த பயன்பாடு மூலம் குறுஞ்செய்தியை தமிழில் மொழி பெயர்க்கலாம். இதை பயன்படுத்தி தங்கள் அனுபவத்தை பகிரவும். பயன்பாடு பற்றிய காணொளியை இணைக்கிறேன். தமிழ் வளர்ப்போம், நன்றி! play.google /store/apps/details?id com.translatesms.tamilReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:20 amyes if only one book Thirukkural would have been the best. however it is true Abdul Kalam would have read holy books of many a religion. as for the trouble makers are concerned they are products of our time by ignoring them we will be paying tribute to great human being Abdul Kalam of whom we should all be proud of.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:15 amWe love and respect Kalam saheb and he will continue to get our love and respect in future too.Nothing should be done to create controversies in respect of our former President of India. Besides others,Kalam Saheb was a fine human being.Kindly do not make any controversy in respect of Kalam saheb.Reply
