What is SSC paper leak case

SSC paper leak: Thousands of candidates staged protests and vented their anger and dismay on social media websites such as twitter and facebook. (PTI photo) Thousands of candidates staged protests and vented their anger and dismay on social media websites such as twitter and facebook. (PTI photo)

SSC paper leak: Amid all the chaos and hullabaloo created due to the alleged paper leak of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier II, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally recommended a CBI probe into the same. Thousands of candidates staged protests and vented their anger and dismay on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook. Irregularities and mass cheating in competitive examinations have been a growing concern among masses as it puts the future of thousands of aspirants at stake. Following the allegations, the Paper I conducted on February 21 was cancelled by the Commission on account of technical issues, to investigate the leakage of paper.

Read all about the paper leak issue and how did it originate in the below mentioned points.

What is SSC?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a government of India organisation involved in recruiting staff at multiple levels in various ministries and central government departments, including their subordinate offices. It conducts examinations and interviews for recruitment to various posts within its purview. Every year, the commission conducts a graduate level exam, commonly known as SSC CGL. This exam is one of the most coveted and sought after exams in the country.

SSC CGL exam

SSC CGL exam is held to fill clerk posts in various government offices.

Tier I: Computer Based Examination

Tier II: Computer Based Examination

Tier III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)

Tier IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test (wherever applicable)/document verification

Thousands of candidates set CGL as their target due to the job and financial stability and work life progression it offers.

Why candidates are protesting

The examination was carried out between February 17 to February 21. It was reported that screenshots of question paper along with the answers went viral on social media much before the exam was over. Various aspirants claimed that the answers for many questions were already marked in the paper.

“In my centre at Badarpur, answersheets were found in the toilet. We called police but no action was taken after that,” alleged Aakash Yadav (25), who has written at least 10 SSC exams for different posts.

Thousands of candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27 and were demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak issue.

Action taken

In a note, the chairman said, “The protest is being actively instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests.” The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now finally given its consent for a CBI probe into the alleged CGLE Tier II paper leak. The government has also agreed to a CBI inquiry into the alleged SSC question paper leak, ANI reported. “We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for a CBI inquiry, protests should now stop,” ANI quoted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd