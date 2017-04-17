What is Shyam Benegal Committee report on censorship?

The Shyam Benegal committee was set up on January 1, 2016 to lay down rules and regulations for film certification taking note of best practices in various parts of the world and giving sufficient and adequate space for artistic and creative expression. The committee submitted its report on April 29, 2016 but there has been very little progress on it so far.

What does the report say?

The report says that Central Bureau of Film Certification (CFBC) should primarily be allowed to issue certificated to the films depending on its content. It lists out that the body should be allowed to cancel certification under following circumstances:

*When a film contains anything that contravenes the provisions of Section 5B (1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

*When content in a film crosses the ceiling laid down in the highest category of certification.

*The applicant must specify the category of certification being sought and the target audience.

What are the objectives?

The committee lists out objectives of these guidelines as it protects children and adults from potentially harmful or unsuitable content. In addition, it helps the audiences to make a better informed decision and the artistic freedom is maintained.

What are the other points?

The committee also made recommendations regarding the size of Board and its functioning. It also mentions that the chairman should only play the role of a guiding mechanism and not involve himself/herself in day to day activities of CFBC.

“The size of the Board should be compact with one member representing each Regional Office. Therefore, the total composition of the Board should not be more than nine members and one Chairman,” the report states.

