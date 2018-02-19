What is Shravanabelagola? 

Gommateshwara Statue, the 57-foot (17 m) high monolithic statue, is located on the Vindyagiri Hill. (Source: Wikipedia) Gommateshwara Statue, the 57-foot (17 m) high monolithic statue, is located on the Vindyagiri Hill. (Source: Wikipedia)

Shravanabelagola, which will be hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday afternoon, is a Jain pilgrimage centre located near Channarayapatna of Hassan district in Karnataka, about 144 kms from state capital Bengaluru. PM Modi will visit Shravanabelagola for the ongoing Bahubali Mahamasthakabhisheka Mahotsav. He will also visit Gommateshwara Bahubali statue, one of the most important pilgrimage destinations for Jains.

Shravanabelagola has two hills, Chandragiri and Vindyagiri. Gommateshwara Statue, the 57-foot (17 m) high monolithic statue, is located on the Vindyagiri Hill. More than 800 inscriptions have been found at Shravanabelagola, dating to various times from 600 AD to 1830 AD.

The statue Gommateshwara is dedicated to the Jain God Bahubal. It was built around 983 A.D. and is one of the largest free-standing statues in the world. On August 5, 2007, the statue was voted as the first of Seven wonders of India as 49 per cent of the total votes went in favour of it.

The Mahamastakabhisheka festival is held once in 12 years, when the Gommateshwara statue is anointed with milk, saffron, ghee, etc.

It is reported that the prime minister will inaugurate newly constructed 50-bed Bahubali General Hospital and new stairs that have been constructed just before the mega event. He will also address devotees and will be accompanied by Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D V Sadananda Gowda.

He will also commission the 140-km fully-electrified Bengaluru-Mysuru rail tracks and flag off the Humsafar Express train from Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan. The event will be attended by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Later in the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to address a party rally at the Maharaja Grounds in Mysuru.

