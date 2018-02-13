What is Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya?

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah have confirmed their presence during the 7-day-long Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya. (Source: @rashtrayagya/Twitter) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah have confirmed their presence during the 7-day-long Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya. (Source: @rashtrayagya/Twitter)

With Home Minister Rajnath Singh set to flag off a “Jal Mitti Rath Yatra” on February 14 from India Gate ahead of the Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya which is to be organised next month, there has been much curiosity about the event that the BJP is going at length to promote. So, what exactly is this ‘Jal Mitti Rath Yatra’ and ‘Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya’?

Rajnath Singh will launch the “Jal Mitti Rath Yatra” on February 14 for which water and clay from the Jagannath temple in Puri will be brought. It will be a launchpad for the mega yagna in March, where most senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will be present. One hundred and eight hawan kunds, 2,100 priests and 51,000 attendees will pray for BJP’s re-election in next Lok Sabha polls. The event, which will continue for seven days from March 18 to 25, will be held near the Red Fort in Delhi.

According to BJP MP Maheish Girri, who is one of the organisers, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah have confirmed their presence during the 7-day long event in Delhi. The mahayagya will harp on the eight pledges to honour women, protect the Constitution, environment, public property, ensure cleanliness, exercise right to vote, rid the nation of corruption and eradicate casteism and communalism, which are important for nation-building. The yagna will seek the blessings of Baglamukhi Devi for the next Lok Sabha elections and other state polls, PTI had reported earlier.

East Delhi BJP MP Maheish Girri, who has conceived and organising the Mahayagya, said that the eight ‘Sankalpas’ will “not only ensure the security of the country’s borders, but also pave the path of prosperity”. Noted artistes will give cultural performances on each day of the event, the organisers said.

