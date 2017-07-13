What is Pakistan’s military strength?

Exercise Raad ul Barq being conducted near Indo-Pak border. (Posted on Twitter by General Asim Bajwa of Pak ISPR) Exercise Raad ul Barq being conducted near Indo-Pak border. (Posted on Twitter by General Asim Bajwa of Pak ISPR)

Pakistan is one of India’s principal adversaries. The two countries have gone to war many times after Partition in 1947 but India has prevailed. However, the Pakistani threat looms large and with a trigger happy army, it sits on India’s western front amid apprehensions of a possible future conflict. Pakistan’s military policy has traditionally been controlled by the Army. The Pakistani threat is increased by virtue of its ever increasing engagement with China. As the forces attain higher interoperability with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the works, the security situation on the western front now becomes even more serious. The country has had close ties with China since the 1960s and both countries are actively involved in military technology exchange and development of weapons systems. It sources the bulk of its military equipment and supplies from the US and China.

The Pakistan Navy guards the 1,046 km long coastline. It is supported by the country’s coast guard, maritime security agency and the Pakistani paramilitary forces. It has taken part in the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965, 1971 and and the Kargil war in 1999 and the Balochistan conflict.

The Pakistani Air Force operates aircraft like F-16, Dassault Mirage, Chinese-made Chengdu F-7S and JF-17S etc. PAF uses the F16 for building deployment capacity of its tactical weapons. Also, the F16s in PAF fleet are not equipped with the advanced AESA radar. They can’t lob AIM-120 missiles at high altitude or high velocity. While the major part of Indian Air Force is Russian MiGs and Sukhois, the Pakistani Air Force is built of Chinese and American stock.

Paksitan’s naval power:

Pakistan’s army strength:

(Source Globalfirepower.com)

Pakistan Army has around 6,20,000 personnel according to International Institute of Strategic Studies, London. It has a 16-23 years age for voluntary military service and deploys soldiers after 18. Pakistani Army is heavily deployed along the India-Pakistan border and the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The Pakistan Army chief is arguably the most powerful person in the country as he effectively wields more influence and power than even the elected prime minister who appoints the army chief. It also controls each paramilitary force in the country.

Pakistan’s nuclear capability: The Arms Control Association puts Pakistan’s nuclear stockpile at 140 weapons. Pakistan has the world’s sixth largest nuclear arsenal. It is, however, under a strategic nuclear command that is headed by the prime minister but the call to press the button is with the army chief.

