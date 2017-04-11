What is Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill: All you need to know

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday after it was introduced in the House on April 7. Issues like road safety, e-governance, insurance among others are addressed in the Bill which amends the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Here are the highlights of the Bill:

To bring down traffic offenses, the bill has proposed a three-year jail term for parents of minors who are caught driving. It also proposes a 10-fold increase in compensation to the family of a victim in case of an accident

For third-party insurance, the Bill caps maximum liability in case of an accident, Rs 10 lakh in an accident case and five lakh in case of injury. It will also provide compulsory insurance cover in certain types of accidents for all road users.

To ensure hassle-free and quick services, the Bill proposes increasing validity of driving licenses, online learning licenses, and omitting the requirement of minimum qualification to get a driving license issued. In addition, existing categories of driving licenses will be amended.

The compensation to hit-and-run victims will be provided from a Solatium Fund. Also those extending help to victims of road accidents will be protected from any civil or criminal action. It will also provide for recalling of vehicles in case of any defects.

The bill also defines taxi aggregators. For them, the guidelines will be determined by Central government. Currently, the guidelines are decided by respective state governments.

