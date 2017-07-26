What is Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of their Operation Vijay. (Source: Express Archive) Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of their Operation Vijay. (Source: Express Archive)

Eighteen years ago, on July 26, India emerged victorious in the Kargil conflict with Pakistan. In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year. The Indian soldiers had secured this victory after a three-month conflict that led to a loss of lives from both sides with the Indian side losing nearly 490 officers, soldiers and jawans.

During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of Operation Vijay. The conflict had gained a lot of attention because of the India-Pakistan relations post 1971 war. In addition, the rough terrain and high altitude Himalayan regions made the war more difficult.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to honour the war heroes and participants. Every year, the Army organises functions and events across the country. According to news agency IANS, this year, the Army will pay homage to the martyrs through events held in all stations across the seven states under the area of responsibility of the Central Command of the Indian Army. The functions will be followed by felicitation of participants of Kargil War, ‘veer naris’, kin of martyrs, veterans and widows.

While PM Narendra Modi hailed the bravery of the armed forces and said the day reminds us of India’s military prowess, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley paid tributes to martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi on Wednesday. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air Force Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa accompanied Jaitley.

