ISRO to launch 100th satellite tomorrow: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its 100th satellite at 9.29 am on Friday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40), on its 42nd mission, will carry ‘Cartosat-2’, a weather observation satellite and 30 other satellites. With the countdown for lift-off already underway, this is ISRO’s first launch in 2018. It is also the first after the unsuccessful mission of IRNSS-1H in August last year.

The satellite, 44.4 metres in height, will lift-off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre Friday. The launch, conducted by ISRO and its commercial arm, Antrix Corporation, is expected to take two hours and 21 seconds.

PSLV-C40’s co-passengers comprise one micro and nano satellite each from India as well as three micro and 25 nanosatellites from six countries, Canada, Finland, France, Korea, UK and US. The total weight of all the satellites is 1,323 kg.

The Cartosat-2 satellite, the third in the series, will be deployed to relay high resolution scene specific spot imageries. The images will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps and change detection to bring out geographical Land Information Systems and Geographical Information System applications.

