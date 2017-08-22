The Supreme Court will give its verdict on instant triple talaq on Tuesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. (Representational) The Supreme Court will give its verdict on instant triple talaq on Tuesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. (Representational)

The Supreme Court will today announce its verdict on the practice of instantaneous triple talaq. The apex court had reserved its verdict on May 18, after six days of a marathon hearing that began on May 11. The court, during the hearing, clarified it would examine whether the practice falls under the ambit of fundamental right to religion among Muslims.

Here is everything you need to know about the practice of instant triple talaq:

Different view of marriage for Muslims

Unlike in Christianity or Hinduism, the view of marriage is different for Muslims. Under Muslim law, marriage is not seen as a sacrament but as a civil contract. The contract is accepted between the two parties on the basis of mutual consent, after the utterance of ‘qabul’.

What is instant triple talaq?

Instant triple talaq or talaq-e-bidat is a practice that is being challenged in the court. It is different from the practice of “talaq-ul-sunnat”, which is considered to be the ideal form of dissolution of marriage contract among Muslims.

Under the latter form, once the husband pronounces talaq, the wife has to observe a three-month iddat period covering three mestrual cycles during which the husband can arbitrate and re-conciliate with the wife. In case of cohabitation between the couple, during these three months, the talaq is revoked. However, when the period of iddat expires and the husband does not revoke the talaq either expressly or by consummation, the talaq is irrevocacble and final.

In the practice of talaq-e-biddat, when a man pronounces talaq thrice in a sitting, or through phone, or writes in a talaqnama or a text message, the divorce is considered immediate and irrevocable, even if the man later wishes to re-conciliate. The only way for the couple to go back to living together is through a nikah halala, which requires the woman to get remarried, consummate the second marriage, get divorced, observe the three-month iddat period and return to her husband. The practice of talaq-e-biddat has been viewed as abhorrent in theology but upheld as valid by law.’Declaring the practice of talaq-e-biddat as “unconstitutional” may not balance out the gender parity among Muslims, because men still reserve the right to talaq without resorting to legal course of action.

