What is INS Kalvari?

INS Kalvari, a potent Man o’ War capable of undertaking offensive operations will be commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. The first of the six Scorpene-class submarines is regarded as a very prestigious acquisition which embodies cutting edge technology and compares favourably with the best in the world. The construction of the Submarine, designated as MDL Yard 11875, commenced with the first cutting of steel at MDL on December 14, 2006. The ‘Boot Together’ of the submarine wherein the five separate sections were welded into one was completed on July 30, 2014. Interestingly, she is the first Indian Naval vessel to be built using this modular approach of construction.

Touted to be the most capable weapon in Navy’s hold, the submarine has an overall length of 67.5 metres and a height of about 12.3 metres. The hull form, the fin and the hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. Her 360 battery cells (each weighing 750 kg) power the extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor. Her stealth is further enhanced through the mounting of equipment inside the pressure hull on shock absorbing cradles.

Another thing that makes Kalvari a potent weapon is the the boat’s undersea warfare capability that comprises of a cluster of advanced weapons and sensors integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System (SUBTICS). The sonar suite is Low Frequency Analysis and Ranging (LOFAR) capable enabling long rage detection and classification. Post classification, she may choose to engage the enemy by utilising either the sea skimming SM 39 EXOCET missiles (Flying Fish in French) or the heavy weight wire guided Surface and Underwater Target (SUT) torpedoes. Towards self-defence, she is fitted with mobile C303/S anti-torpedo decoys.

The submarine’s attack and search periscopes are equipped with Infrared/Low Light Level cameras and Laser Range finders. The boat also has her two 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines for rapidly charging batteries. The submarine boasts of a highly advanced Combat Management System and a sophisticated Integrated Platform Management System.

INS Kalvari was hauled out on Pontoon from the East Yard Dry Dock of MDL in the presence of the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on April 06, 2015. The submarine was ‘launched’ and christened as ‘Kalvari’ on October 27, 2015.

