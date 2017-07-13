What is India’s military strength?

An nuclear capable Agni ballistic missile on display at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. An nuclear capable Agni ballistic missile on display at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

India’s military prowess is growing each year and the threats facing threats on both the eastern and western fronts from Pakistan, China, internally through militancy and Maoists and terrorism that has plagued the country for several decades now. At such a time, India prepares for the most adverse situations and is in the process of one of its largest military modernisation and overhauls. India has been fast developing new military technology, acquiring what is required, manufacturing weapons, aircraft, naval vessels etc to make India’s military a strong force to handle these threats. India’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program has also caused concerns for India’s adversaries. Adding to this, the increased pace of acquisitions and commissioning of defence equipment shows that India is wary of the threats and wants to upgrade and bolster the military as much as possible.

India seems to be modernising its military and its nuclear capabilities keeping an eye on China. India’s declared policy is of nuclear deterrence and no first strike. However, the modernisation program, particularly the ballistic missiles program, shows that India is intent on bringing the whole of China in its strike range.

So what is India’s current military strength? We take a look:

According to Globalfirepower, Indian military has a combined 4,207,250 active and reserve personnel in service. Since resources like aircraft, personnel, helicopters etc are spread across the three services–Army, Air Force and Navy–we take a look at air power, ground strength and naval power. We also take a look at India’s nuclear capabilities.

Air power

Air power is crucial in times of war, conflict, for reconnaissance, surveillance, rescue, special ops etc. The Indian Military has attack aircraft, fighter aircraft, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, transporters, attack helicopters, air superiority fighters etc. Some aircraft can serve multiple roes like the commissioned Rafale are multi-role combat aircraft.

India’s Naval prowess:

The Indian Navy is the fifth largest navy in the world. It has in its fleet tactical submarines, nuclear powered submarines, conventionally powered submarines, aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates, amphibious warfare ships, corvettes etc. The Navy played a crucial role in India’s victor in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and also plays key role in securing India and its interests in Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, South China Sea etc. It

Indian Army’s strength:

The Indian Army is arguably the backbone of the Indian armed forces. The footsoldiers who guard India’s borders and deal with the security threats to the country in the most testing situations have made the Indian Army one of the most versatile forces in the world. The Army’s soldiers are divided into 35 Divisions within 13 Corps. The Indian Army is the third strongest in the world.

India’s Nuclear missile capability

According to Arms Control Association, India’s nuclear stockpile has 130 warheads. ACA data from July 2017 shows India’s nuclear stockpile as the seventh largest in the world. India has a variety of launch systems that can deliver nuclear warheads for example missiles launched from land or from naval vessels and even submarines.

