What is H1N1? Preventive measures you should take

The death toll due to H1N1 influenza virus this year in the city of Mumbai reached 10 on Monday after three more patients died this year. According to civic officials cited by news agency PTI, the three deaths occurred last week. According to a statement given by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 285 confirmed cases of swine flu have been recorded this year in the metropolitant statement. “Fluctuation in temperature and high moisture content in the air are conducive for the spread of H1N1 virus and therefore, people are advised to take preventive measures,” the BMC said in its statement.

What is H1N1 virus?

H1N1 virus or swine flu is a respiratory disorder. According to WHO, the virus is a strain of influenza. It is commonly known as swine flu because it was detected in patients who were directly in contact with pig. According to WHO, genetic analyses of the virus shows that it originated from animal influenza viruses. It was detected for the first time in North America in April 2009, after which it rapidly spread all around the world. In June 2009, the disease spread across 74 countries and territories.

What are the causes?

As per WHO, the H1N1 virus spreads just like other seasonal influenza viruses. It spreads from exposure to an infected person. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, he/she leaves behind infected droplets. Exposure to these infected droplets can contaminate hands and surfaces.

Watch Video | Symptoms, cure, preventive measures of H1n1 Virus by CDFC

What are the symptoms of the virus?

The symptoms of H1N1 are similar to season flu. The symptoms included cough, fever, sore theat, runny nose, headache and bodyache. In extreme cases, the patient also feels chills and fatigue. The swine flu, like every other regular flu, can develop into serious problems such as pneumonia, lung infection and other breathing problems.

What are the preventive measures one can take?

According to WHO, People are advised to seek medical care if they experience shortness of breath. They should also consult a doctor if the fever continues for more than three days. People should also wash their hands before consumption of food and avoid exposure to sick patient. Flu vaccine which are used to protect agaisnt seasonal flu disorders also protects against H1n1 virus strain.

What are the treatments available?

The same flu vaccine that protects against seasonal flu also protects against the H1N1 swine flu strain. You can get it as a shot or as a nasal spray. Either way, it “teaches” your immune system to attack the real virus. A sick patient should take plenty of liquids intake and take lot of rest.

