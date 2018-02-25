What is GOBAR-Dhan Yojana?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the Gobar Dhan Yojana right after it was announced during the Union Budget. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the Gobar Dhan Yojana right after it was announced during the Union Budget. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

During his monthly address on Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the newly-launched GOBAR-Dhan scheme would make the farmers more self-reliant apart from converting ‘waste to energy.’

So what is the GOBAR-Dhan Yojana?

The Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) scheme was first announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his budget speech on February 1. According to Jaitley, the scheme would focus on managing and converting cattle dung and solid waste in farms to compost, biogas and bio-CNG. “The Gobar-Dhan Yojana will help in keeping the village clean while increasing the income of farmers and cattle herders,” PM Modi had said after the budget.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of biogas and said that the GOBAR-dhan scheme will also generate an alternate source of income for the farmers. “The GOBAR-Dhan yojana must also be seen as a source of income for the farmers of rural India,” Modi said.

The PM also appealed to the citizens to create self-help groups and creative societies that would help in the “clean energy and green jobs” initiative. He also announced an online trading platform to connect farmers to buyers of agricultural waste facilitating the GOBAR-dhan scheme.

Days after the budget was announced, the BJP-led Haryana government launched the Gobardhan Yojana to provide organic manure and cow urine with an aim to benefit farmers. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a provision of Rs. 11 crore had been made to provide benefits of various projects under this scheme.

