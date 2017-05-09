What is Delhi Metro fare hike: Here are the new ticket prices

Delhi metro fare hike: Commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Delhi metro fare hike: Commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

A ride in Delhi metro is set to become costlier with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing a steep hike in prices. The new price scheme, which will be implemented in two phases, starting from Wednesday, will see the minimum fare rising up to Rs 10 from Rs 8, and the maximum fare jumping up to Rs 50 from Rs 30. According to DMRC executive director, corporate communications, Anuj Dayal, “The fare revision will be implemented in two phases. The first phase of increase will be implemented with effect from May 10, and the second phase from October 1, 2017.”

Here is a look at the announced hike in fares:

Here are the revised Delhi metro fare hike rates according to distance Here are the revised Delhi metro fare hike rates according to distance

According to metro officials, there has been no revision in its Airport Express fares. Passengers using smart cards will still be given 10 per cent discount on the revised fares. According to metro officials, an additional 10 per cent discount will be given to passengers exiting metro premises using a metro card on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) during “off-peak” hours, which is before 8 am, between 12 to 5 pm and after 9 pm. A special discounted fare slab will also be given on Sundays and national holidays to urge people to use metro on non-working days.

The DMRC has cited increasing cost of electricity and maintenance works and salaries of staff as the reason behind the steep hike in fares. “Staff costs, the cost of energy and the cost of repair and maintenance have been increasing manifold,” Dayal said. According to officials, the recommendations made by the Fare Fixation Committee were repeatedly turned down by Metro board of directors, comprising officials from Delhi government, Union Urban Development Ministry, Union Railways Ministry and others. A Delhi government spokesperson said the price hike will force commuters to shift to personal vehicles and adversely impact regular passengers.

