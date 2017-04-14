BHIM App BHIM App

In a bid to further encourage cashless economy and digital transaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the government’s ‘DigiDhan’ movement is aimed at rooting out the menace of corruption. While paying tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary at the Deekshabhoomi, the Prime Minister also introduced two new schemes under the BHIM app for referral bonus to individual users and cashback for merchants to incentivise them.

Continuing his push for digital payments, PM Modi said for every person you introduce to the BHIM app, you will get a cash back of Rs 10. “If you refer 20 people a day, you can earn Rs 200,” he said, adding that the scheme is valid till October 14.

In December last year, PM Modi had announced a new digital payments app named BHIM — Bharat Interface for Money — after Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The government then launched Aadhaar Pay, a new Android-based smartphone app last month.

What is BHIM-Aadhaar app ?

Developed by National Payments Corporation of India, the Aadhaar-linked BHIM mobile app is based on the Unified Payment Interface. This will facilitate the process of digital payments by using the Aadhaar number linked to bank account. It will allow every Indian citizen to transact digitally using their thumb imprint on a merchants’ biometric-enabled device. According to Modi, the BHIM App is positively impacting several lives across the country. Soon after the announcement, the NPCI said the app is now available on google play store and iOS.

Reflecting on the development, NPCI managing director and CEO AP Hota said, “This will directly cater to about 40 crore bank account customers spread across the country whose account is linked with Aadhaar. It is a huge opportunity for enabling digital transactions as about 99 per cent of adult population is now aadhaar enabled.” The organisation also said that over 30 banks are participating on BHIM Aadhaar and that more member banks are expected to join them soon.

With inputs from PTI

