With Delhi grappling with deteriorating air quality, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will run a test trial of “anti-smog gun”, a machine that sprays water into the air, in Anand Vihar on Wednesday. Pollution levels in the national capital usually remain poor during winters primarily due to stubble burning from adjoining districts and rapid drop in temperature coupled with high moisture content, factors that trap particulates near the surface.

The trial run will be conducted at 10 am by the Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee in presence of Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

What is Anti-smog gun?

Anti-smog gun is a device that sprays atomised water into the atmosphere to reduce air pollution. Connected to a water tank and mounted on a vehicle, the device could be taken across the city to spray water to settle dust and other suspended particles.

Besides this, the Delhi government is mulling a series of other measures such as conversion of two-wheelers to electric vehicles, and banning diesel generator sets as part of its ‘air action plan’.

According to sources, a similar machine is used in China. “This move is inspired by the Chinese water cannons that were used by the authorities there with some success. The idea is that it reduces air pollution by binding dust and other particulate matter, and bring them down to the ground level. This could be of use in an arid place like Delhi,” sources said, adding that the plan has been made by looking at the three major sources of pollution–transport, industry, and road dust and fugitive emissions.

