Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police on Monday charged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. In its chargesheet, the police also alleged that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had subjected his wife to cruelty. Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The police filed the charge sheet in the mysterious death of Pushkar before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24. It also urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused. The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had entered into wedlock on August 22, 2010. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. READ | Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police names Shashi Tharoor as accused, charges him with ‘abetment to suicide’

What is Abetment to suicide ?

According to the 306 section of the Indian Penal Code, a person abetting the suicide of another person shall be punished with imprisonment up to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine. Abetting a suicide is a non-bailable charge.

A person is guilty of abetment when:

1) He instigates someone to commit suicide (or)

2) He is part of a conspiracy to make a person commit suicide (or)

3) He intentionally helps the victim to commit suicide by doing an act or by not doing something that he was bound to do

As per the 305 section of the IPC, if any person under eighteen years of age, any insane person, any delirious person, any idiot, or any person in a state of intoxication commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd