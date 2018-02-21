What does Makkal Needhi Maiam mean?

Makkal Needhi Maiam: The party symbol, six arms interlinked around a star at the centre, is in the colours of red, white and black. The party flag, which is primarily white, will carry the symbol along with the party name. (Source: Kamal Haasan/Twitter) Makkal Needhi Maiam: The party symbol, six arms interlinked around a star at the centre, is in the colours of red, white and black. The party flag, which is primarily white, will carry the symbol along with the party name. (Source: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Makkal Needhi Maiam, which roughly translates to People’s Justice Forum, is the name of actor Kamal Haasan’s new political party. Haasan unveiled the name and symbol of his political outfit in front of a huge crowd at Madurai’s Ottakattai Grounds.

“This is a party for you, for the people. I am your instrument, you are the leaders, this is a crowd full of leaders,” Haasan said.

The party symbol — six arms interlinked around a star at the centre — is in the colours of red, white and black. The party flag, which is primarily white, carries the symbol along with the party name.

“People ask me what is this ‘Maiam’? And if I am left or right? That is why I kept the name ‘Maiam’, which means centre. Six hands in my party symbol represent six states, star in the middle represents people,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Somnath Bharti were present on the stage with Haasan.

Earlier today, Haasan began his day-long yatra from former President late APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameswaram. He met Kalam’s elder brother and other family members.

A planned visit to a government school in which Kalam had studied was cancelled after the district administration did not give permission.

