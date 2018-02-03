What is PM Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’ book?

The of the book ‘Éxam Warriors’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Nandgopal Rajan) The of the book ‘Éxam Warriors’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Nandgopal Rajan)

A book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for students facing exams was launched on Saturday by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. The book, titled ‘Exam Warriors’, aims to get through to students across the country on the threshold of examinations, and hopes to help them thread the needle with ease.

The PM often addresses the concerns of students on his radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. He also holds a special student-centric show before the board exams. The idea for the book stemmed from there, as the PM decided to make a compilation of his thoughts on the matter, coupled with his thoughts on the subject as well as relatable anecdotes.

The book will be translated in multiple languages and will be made available across the country. The book is 208 pages thick and is being published by Penguin Randon House India.

In the book, the PM has penned down almost 25 mantras for students as well as their parents and teachers on how to tackle exams without stress and anxiety.

The book highlights issues of importance to students such as coping with exam related stress, keeping calm during exams as well as what to do after the exams get over, a statement by the publishing house reads.

As the book has been written keeping young audiences in mind, it reads in an informal and conversational manner. It has also addressed issues such as prioritizing knowledge over marks and how to grapple with becoming responsible for the future.

Through the book, the PM hopes to become a friend to the students, supporting them as they prepare for the examinations. “I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow,” PM Modi said, according to the statement.

The cover of the book was released a few days ago. It shows PM Modi waving a flag with the colours of the national flag while a bunch of children and a pet play in the foreground.

PM Modi is scheduled to interact with school and college students where he is likely to address exam-related concerns. Addressing 3,500 students in the national capital’s Talkatora Stadium, the PM, on February 16, will answer prerecorded questions for which a website will soon be launched.

Students all over the country will be writing exams, starting from late spring season through to mid-summer. Out of these, students of classes tenth and twelfth will be taking their board exams, which are traditionally seen as the most distressing examinations in the country. Many students from class twelfth will also be writing various entrance tests for college admissions. As many as 28.24 lakh students are set to write exams under the CBSE board this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

