Interactive: What is the Jesus tomb, and how it is being renovated

After a nine-month renovation period by Greek experts, the chamber, where Christians widely believe Jesus was buried, was unveiled on March 22 to pilgrims from across the world. The good news is the edifice is all ready for Easter celebrations on April 16. Touted as Christianity’s holiest site, the Holy Edicule’s restoration was not an easy task. The renovation work included lifting the slab over the rock-cut tomb. Back in October 2016, the renovation experts had lifted the marble cover, which gave them a fresh opportunity to conduct an in-depth study on the original rock surfaces.

The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The ceremony with the presence of representatives of the Christian denominations, marked the completion of the renovation. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool) The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The ceremony with the presence of representatives of the Christian denominations, marked the completion of the renovation. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)

The shrine, which is reportedly believed to thought to enclose Jesus’ 2,000-year-old burial cave, is situated right at the heart of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Various Christian denominations control the church. Primary custodians, however, are the Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Armenian Orthodox churches, while Coptic, Syrian, and Ethiopian Orthodox churches have lesser responsibilities to fulfill.

The entire restoration work for the Edicule, which as built in 1810, was long overdue. It was primarily stuck up because of arguments between various religious orders about how the work should be done. Frequent squabbles took place amongst different Christian denominations over the rights to the holy site, constantly reminding each other that neither of the parties will alter any part of the site without the consent of the other.

A Greek priest stands by a window into the burial chamber of Jesus’ tomb for pilgrims to see what is believed to be the original stone wall of the burial cave.nside the renovated Edicule in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s old city Monday, Mar. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) A Greek priest stands by a window into the burial chamber of Jesus’ tomb for pilgrims to see what is believed to be the original stone wall of the burial cave.nside the renovated Edicule in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s old city Monday, Mar. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

The deadlock was broken reportedly due to the donations that were pledged to cover the entire cost of the project. According to a Washington Post report, King Abdullah II of Jordan, who apparently has rights as a protector of holy sites in Jerusalem, had pledged a huge sum.

