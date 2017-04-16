India’s longest bridge enters final stages of construction: All you need to know

Dhola Sadiya Bridge Dhola Sadiya Bridge

A 9.15 km long bridge, billed as India’s longest so far, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is nearing completion. The bridge, which has now entered into the final stages, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around a year from now. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal presented an invite to PM Modi this week. The bridge will run over the Lohit river, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra river.

In Assam, the bridge is located 540-km away from the state capital Guwahati in Sadia. The other end, which is located in Dhola, is at a distance of nearly 300-km from Arunachal’s capital city of Itanagar.

The bridge, when opened for the public, will cut down the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by as much as four hours.

Since there is no operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, this bridge will become as the most convenient way of travel between the two states.

The construction of the bridge began in 2011 at a sanctioned project cost of ₹950 crore. The design of the bridge is such that it can even accommodate and withstand the movement of military tanks.

Arunachal and Assam are states which are of massive strategic value to India and quick movement of military troops and artillery in these states is crucial in times of conflict.

The Centre sanctioned a package of ₹50,000 crore in 2011 aimed at improving road connectivity between border states in the country. This project was part of the sanctioned package.

According to North East Today, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge will be longer than Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sealink by 3.55 km.

According to a tweet by the Assam CM, the invite for inauguration is for May 2017. “Called on Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him to inaugurate the Dhola-Sadiya bridge over Brahmaputra in May 2017,” Sonowal tweeted after meeting the PM in Delhi on Wednesday.

