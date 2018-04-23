What is Bahujan Azad Party?

The party will contest the Bihar assembly election in 2020. (Representational) The party will contest the Bihar assembly election in 2020. (Representational)

Bahujan Azad Party (BAP) is a new political party launched by a group of 50 alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who quit their jobs to fight for the rights of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The party is waiting for an approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The new party comes years after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, entered the political arena by launching the Aam Aadmi Party. His party formed the government twice in Delhi. Once the group receives the official confirmation from the ECI, they will start their political journey from Bihar. The BAP will contest the next assembly election, which is likely to be held in 2020. However, they will not be contesting the 2019 general election.

“We do not wish to do a hurried job and end up being reduced to just one of those small political outfits with big ambitions. We will begin with contesting the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and then aim for the next Lok Sabha polls,” Naven Kumar, a 2015 IIT Delhi graduate, who quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Once we have the registration, we will form small units of the party which will start working on the ground for our target groups. We also do not wish to pitch ourselves as a rival of any political party or ideology,” Kumar added.

The political class has had leaders from the IIT and engineering background over the years; most notable among them being Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Ajit Singh to name a few.

(With inputs from PTI)

