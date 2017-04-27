Representational Image. Representational Image.

Bladder cancer affects nearly 330,000 people across the world every year, according to the statistics in the World Health Organisation’s ‘World Cancer Report’. Further, nearly 50 per cent of all cases are caused by smoking, although the relative risk is nearly the same for non-smokers. Bladder cancer is more predominant in men as they are more frequently exposed to cancer-causing chemicals and are intrinsically more susceptible, the report adds.

What is bladder cancer?

Most cancers that originate in the bladder, start in the urothelium or transitional epithelium, the innermost lining. As cancer cells develop, they can form tumor or spread to other parts of the body. As the cancer progresses, it grows through other layers of the bladder wall — there is a thin layer of tissue, blood vessels and nerves beneath the ueothelium, under which there is a thick layer of muscle and then one of fatty connective tissue. It may even extend outside the bladder and infiltrate other parts of the body and nearby lymph nodes.

What causes it?

While researchers are still trying to determine the exact cause for bladder cancer, some of the possibilities include changes in DNA inside the bladder cells (gene mutations) or acquired gene mutations, that occur when the patient is exposed to cancer-causing chemicals or radiation. Some people inherit gene changes as well.

What are the symptoms?

Frequent urination, painful urination, urinating small amounts frequently, frequent urinary tract infections, and the occurrence of blood in urine are some of the common symptoms of bladder cancer. At a more advance stage, pain around the kidneys, swelling of the lower legs and a pelvic growth could indicate bladder cancer. Weight loss, bone pain and anemia are also symptoms.

How can you treat it?

Bladder cancer can be treated through surgery, intravesical therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy. The type of treatment performed depends on a variety of factors including the stage at which the cancer is detected, age, life span, likelihood of the treatment working and the patient itself.

Sometimes, a radical cystectomy is performed, in which the entire bladder is removed.

How can it be prevented?

Quitting smoking can prevent bladder cancer, as it is a common cause for it. Avoiding being exposed to arsenic and industrial chemicals can also prevent the onset of the disease. Last, eating healthy foods and staying hydrated can prevent bladder diseases.

(With inputs from the the World Health Organisation, WebMD and the American Cancer Society)

