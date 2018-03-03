What is Siddaramaiah government’s ‘#NavaKarnataka2025’ document

CM Siddaramaiah with other dignitaries at Nava Karnataka 2025 programme (twitter.com/navakarnataka25) CM Siddaramaiah with other dignitaries at Nava Karnataka 2025 programme (twitter.com/navakarnataka25)

In a bid to build a ‘stronger Karnataka’, the state government on Saturday released the Vision 2025 document, a growth plan for the upcoming seven years in the state. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Since 2013, we have successfully scripted a unique Karnataka Model of Development based on Inclusion, Innovation & Enterprise. While we have come a long way, we know there is a lot more to do. Our journey now continues towards #NavaKarnataka2025.”

As the state goes to polls later this year, the government is trying to reach out to its constituents, seeking participation and suggestions from all the stake holders.

Since 2013, we have successfully scripted a unique Karnataka Model of Development based on Inclusion, Innovation & Enterprise.

While we have come a long way, we know there is a lot more to do. Our journey now continues towards #NavaKarnataka2025

What is Nava Karnataka 2025?

In a short video released on Twitter, the government unveiled its vision for the development of the state in the upcoming seven years. The vision document on its website navakarnataka2025.in, says ,”Vision 2025 is intended to provide a governance strategy for Karnataka over the next seven years. Its scope is simultaneously broad-based and specific. It aims to provide a way forward for Karnataka in the short and medium terms and is intended to serve as a bridge between different sectors and diverse interests.”

Through this vision, the government seeks to consult every constituent and “answer the question, what’s in it for me?” “The vision exercise will undertake and incorporate views from various means of public consultations, workshops and seminars, conferences, interaction with various sectoral agencies and interest groups, representational organizations, through the creation of social media apps and tools for idea generation etc across a wide cross section of constituents,” the document says.

