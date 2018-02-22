What is All India United Democratic Front?

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (File). All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (File).

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), one of the major political parties in Assam, was founded by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal in October 2005. The party, also known as Sarva Bharatiya Sanyukt Ganatantrik Morcha, is primarily active in the state of Assam and claims to champion the “cause of Muslims” in the state.

The AIUDF was initially called the Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF), but it was rechristened in 2009. In the 2016 Assembly election in Assam, AIUDF bagged 13 out of 126 seats with a 13 per cent vote share. The party currently holds three seats in Lok Sabha and has no representatives in Rajya Sabha.

Ajmal claims that the party was formed to give voice to the oppressed and marginalised people in Assam. It also has a visible presence in the state of West Bengal where the AIUDF contested 14 Lok Sabha seats in the 2009 general elections. The party has also attempted to make inroads in West Bengal contesting seats from the state in the last two Lok Sabha polls.

The party rose to prominence over the years on the back of its anti-Congress campaign and even though the BJP appeared an ideological opponent, ousting the Congress from the state which formed three successive governments became its priority.

Party’s leader Ajmal is a member of Lok Sabha from Dhubri constituency. He is also the chief of Assam State Jamia-Ulema-e-Hind and a member of the Darul Uloom Deoband. The second prominent leader of the party is Baharul Islam who is also the chairman and CEO of South Asia Regional Development Gateway (SARDEG).

