What is AAP office of profit case?

The Election Commission’s decision to recommend the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding an “office of profit”, if approved by the President, will not only bring down the party’s strength in the assembly to 46 but also pave the way for bye-elections in the national capital.

The EC took the decision after granting a personal hearing to all the MLAs. Initially, the case was against 21 AAP MLAs but the number now stands at 20 after party MLA Jarnail Singh resigned from the post to contest against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab.

The row over their appointment began in 2016 when the then President Pranab Mukherjee refused to sign a bill passed by the Delhi Assembly to exempt the post of parliamentary secretary from the purview of the office of profit.

Amid mounting criticism from the BJP and Congress over the “extra-judicial appointments”, AAP contended that its MLAs did not receive any pecuniary benefits and the appointments were legal.

The parliamentary secretaries, in their submission to the Election Commission, stated that neither have they received monetary benefits nor were assigned separate office space or cars for their official use.

Defending the appointments, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal insisted that the parliamentary secretaries were working for “free”. The Delhi High Court, however, set aside the appointments, further strengthening the case against the AAP MLAs.

The post of a parliamentary secretary is equal in rank to that of a Cabinet minister. Appointments to the post are usually made by ruling parties to appease dissident members.

These are the 20 AAP MLAs the Election Commission has found guilty of ‘office of profit’

1. Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka constituency

2. Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk constituency

3. Sanjeev Jha from Burari constituency

4. Kailash Gehlot from Najafgarh constituency

5. Vijendra Garg from Rajinder Nagar constituency

6. Praveen Kumar from Jangpura constituency

7. Sharad Kumar Chauhan from Narela constituency

8. Madan Lal Khufiya from Kasturba Nagar constituency

9. Shiv Charan Goyal from Moti Nagar constituency

10. Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar constituency

11. Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli constituency

12. Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur constituency

13. Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri constituency

14. Anil Kumar Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar constituency

15. Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar constituency

16. Avtar Singh from Kalkaji constituency

17. Sukhvir Singh Dala from Mundka constituency

18. Manoj Kumar from Kondli constituency

19. Nitin Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar constituency

20. Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar constituency

