Aadhaar linking dates extended to March 31: All your questions answered

Aadhaar card linking deadline for various services has been extended to March 31, 2018 Aadhaar card linking deadline for various services has been extended to March 31, 2018

The government on Wednesday afternoon issued a notification extending the deadline for linking one’s Aadhaar number with a host of government services — especially financial — to March 31, 2018. This, a day before a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Aadhaar case where petitioners are seeking interim relief. However, to dispel any confusion that may arise, we’ve put down quick points on the issue.

Is linking Aadhaar extended indefinitely?

No. On Tuesday, the government issued a notification saying it was extending the deadline until such time that a new date is announced by the government. On Wednesday, the finance ministry issued a notification stating that the new deadline is March 31, 2018.

So the deadline stays, but what all is included?

The extended deadline will cover all financial-related submissions. This includes linking Aadhaar with your PAN card, providing Aadhaar to your bank, linking it with your insurance policy, your mutual funds, shares, post office schemes, and brokerage firms among others.

Read | Aadhaar-PAN link deadline now March 31, SC hearing starts tomorrow

What about my mobile service provider? Will those messages finally stop?

The deadline to link your Aadhaar to your mobile number is related to another Supreme Court order (Lok Niti Foundation case). The deadline for this is February 6, 2018, and as of now, it stays. So, for now, if you don’t link your Aadhaar number to your mobile service provider, your number could be deactivated post February 6. In order to extend this deadline to March 31 as well, the Attorney General KK Venugopal said the government would require a judicial order from the court. So, for now, the deadline remains February 6, 2018.

But some say this is only for those who don’t have an Aadhaar. I have one, does it apply to me as well?

Yes. Initially, there was confusion over whether the deadline extension was for everyone or only for those who don’t have an Aadhaar number/card yet. But today’s notification does not specify any restriction.

What exactly did today’s notification say?

“After considering various representations received in this regard and inputs received from banks, it has been decided to notify March 31, 2018, or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity,” said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

What is Form 60?

Form 60 is a declaration filed by those who do not have a PAN card but enter into a specific financial transaction. If you have a PAN card, you need not be worried about this provision.

I do not yet have an Aadhaar card. Do I need to get one now?

No. You can wait till the Supreme Court decides on the constitutional validity of the scheme. As of now, the matter is likely to come up for detailed hearing once the Constitution Bench takes up the matter for detailed hearing.

So, what happens in Supreme Court tomorrow?

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising the CJI and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitioners on Thursday. The petitioners are seeking interim relief from the apex court and an assurance from the government that no coercive measures will be adopted by government agencies until the Constitution Bench decides on the constitutionality of the Aadhaar scheme.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd