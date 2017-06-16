1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict today: What is the case?

Police taking Abu Salem to Taloja jail after the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in Pradeep Jain murder case. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Police taking Abu Salem to Taloja jail after the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in Pradeep Jain murder case. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

A Special Terrorism And Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court will pronounce its judgment against seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Friday. The seven, who were arrested between 2003 and 2010, are being tried separately as they were apprehended towards the end of the previous trial. The accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, Abdul Qayyum Shaikh and Karimullah Khan — face charges including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India and murder.

Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005. Having been sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, he is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. The CBI claimed it extradited Dossa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2003, after which the court ordered him to undergo a separate trial for charges including conspiracy and transportation of arms.

What happened in 1993?

On March 12, 1993, thirteen blasts ripped through the city of Mumbai, then Bombay, killing at least 257 people and injuring nearly 713. It was one of the most coordinated terrorist attacks on Indian soil. The first explosion was triggered in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, after which a series of bombs went off at quick intervals at the Air India Building, Century Bazaar at Worli, Katha Bazaar, Plaza theatre in Dadar, in five-star hotels Centeur at Juhu, Centeur at Santa Cruz and Sea Rock at Bandra. There were also blasts at Zaveri Bazaar and a petrol pump adjoining the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Apart from the bombs, people at fishermen colony in Mahim and at the Sahar International Airport were targetted with hand grenades.

Each location of the 1993 blasts in Mumbai. Each location of the 1993 blasts in Mumbai.

It was later confirmed that this was the first terror attack across the world, since World Was II, in which RDX was used on a large scale. The Supreme Court confirmed this in 2014 in a statement: “This was the first ever terrorist attack in the world where RDX (Research Department Explosive) was used on a large scale basis after the World War II.” Property worth Rs 28 crore was destroyed in the attack.

Who carried out the attack?

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the Memon family are believed to be the masterminds behind the attack. While Dawood, Tiger and Ayub Memon are absconding, authorities nabbed Yakub Memon. Yakub was sentenced to death and hanged on July 30, 2015 in Nagpur Jail.

Dawood — his name also appears on the United Nations charter of dreaded criminals and has a Interpol Red Corner Notice against him — was the don of a Mumbai-based criminal group called D-Company. Dawood, who’s been in hiding since the blasts, is believed to be in Pakistan. He has alleged ties with terrorist groups including the al-Qaeda and the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The Mumbai Police, which was originally handling the case, handed over their investigation to the CBI a month after the attacks. The CBI filed a chargesheet against 189 people, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, in 1994. Dutt was found in possession of an AK rifle which was part of the consignment used in the attack. Dutt, who served five years in prison, was released earlier this year in February.

After years of trial, 100 people were convicted by the TADA court, several of whom are still absconding.

1993 mumbai bomb blast accused Yakub Memon. (Express Photo, Archive) 1993 mumbai bomb blast accused Yakub Memon. (Express Photo, Archive)

Why was Mumbai targetted?

Between December 1992 and January 1993, communal riots broke out in the country, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and subsequent construction of a make-shift temple in its place. According to the CBI’s case, the terrorist attack was planned and executed as ‘revenge’ to the riots that killed many Muslims. The agency claims the objective of the attack was to ‘strike terror in the people’ and to ‘adversely affect the harmony’ among different sections of society.

