Missing Indian man found dead in Sharjah

An Indian man working in the UAE, who went missing this week, has been found dead with the police finding his partially-decomposed body in a parked car in Sharjah, a media report said today.

The body of 35-year-old Dixon, who hails from Perumbavoor in Kerala, was recovered from a car parked in Al Qulayaa area of Sharjah on Wednesday. He returned to Sharjah on July 30 from Ireland where he had gone to visit his family. He was missing from Tuesday, two days after he returned from Ireland to resign from his job and join his family in Ireland.

Sharjah Police confirmed that they have recovered the partially-decomposed body of Dixon from inside a parked car on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported. Dixon had been working with a firm in the Sharjah Airport Free Zone for the past nine years.

According to police officials, they received a complaint at Wasit Police Station in Sharjah on August 1 that Dixon had been missing and started an investigation. There was no result until Wednesday evening, when the police received a call from Dixon’s relatives, saying that his car was found in a parking space.

“We were returning from Ajman when we saw his car parked near the Sharjah Ladies Club. There was a smell of decomposed body when we got close to the car, and then saw him inside. We then called the police,” said Antony, a relative of Dixon. The body has been shifted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital morgue for further legal procedures and will be repatriated to India once the legal procedures are over, police said.

Another relative of Dixon said that the deceased was living in Sharjah with his family until last year when his wife got a job in Ireland and shifted there. Dixon returned to Sharjah on July 30 after a two-week visit to his wife to resign from his job at Sharjah Airport Free Zone and move to Ireland, the relative said.

“He called his wife around 9.30 pm (local time) on July 31. The next day, she called us in the morning to say that he was not answering the phone. Till 10 am (local time) on August 1, his phone was ringing and then it went switched off. “We went to his house and found it locked. Then we called the police, who came and broke open the door. But there was nothing extraordinary and he was not there,” said Antony.

