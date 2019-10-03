Weather forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: Nitish Kumar blames climate change for floods in Bihar
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Weather forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: In some respite for Patna, there was no rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am this morning. The city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today.
Weather forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said the change in climate has led to drought and sudden heavy rainfall in the state. His statement comes after 42 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state. “This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later, water level in river Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.
According to a release issued by the state disaster management department, at least 17.09 lakh people have been affected by the devastating spell. An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.
Meanwhile, seven deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents like drowning and struck by lightning. So far, 111 people have died since September 25 in the state where incessant rains have created a flood-like situation in eastern districts.
Weather forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: The IMD has predicted more rains in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Six more dead in rain-related incidents in UP, toll reaches 117
Six more people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the death toll in the state to 117.
All the six fresh deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday were related to house collapse. With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents since September 25 has reached 117 in the state and over 2,300 kutcha houses have been damaged, officials said.
The weatherman has predicted light rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI)
Angry over flood situation, locals gherao Ram Vilas Paswan in Bihar
Locals 'gherao' Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Hajipur over flooding and water-logging issue. (ANI)
Patna rains: Residents put trust in NDA, we owe them an apology, says Giriraj Singh
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh Wednesday said the NDA government owes an apology to the people of Patna, which is reeling from heavy rains that have inundated the city over the last few days.
“It is not a failure of the people of Patna. It is our failure. Residents of the city have reposed so much of trust in the NDA, especially the BJP. We owe an apology to them,” said Singh who is the Lok Sabha MP of Begusarai in Bihar. Read more
Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh
South-west monsoon remained normal, leading to light to moderate rainfall in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.
The Met office here said Kunda in Pratapgarh received 13 cm of rainfall followed by Mahoba (11 cm), Kausambi's Manjhanpur (10 cm), Mauranipur and Chilaghat (8 cm each), Jhansi (7 cm), Orai (6 cm), Banda (6 cm) and Dalmau, Bindki, Fatehpur and Karwi (5 cm each).
The state has witnessed 111 rain-related deaths since September 25 when incessant showers created a flood-like situation in eastern districts.
(PTI)
Bihar floods a result of climate change: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said the change in climate has led to drought and sudden heavy rainfall in the state. His statement comes after 42 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state.
"This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later,water level in river Ganga rose. Now,sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.
UP: 3 killed in wall collapse due to heavy rainfall
A 25-year-old woman and her two minor sons died after a portion of a wall at their residence in Mohanganj area collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains, police said.
Madhuri, her two sons Aryan (6) and Arush (4), and one other were injured in the incident, Tiloi SDM Sunil Trivedi said. All the injured persons were rushed to a community health centre, where Madhuri and her two sons were declared brought dead by doctors, he added.
(PTI)
Rescue operations underway in Bihar
People queue up for food packets and water bottles being distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna. At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following heavy rains last week, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Bihar: People queue up for food packets and water bottles being distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna. pic.twitter.com/KLSqdYwJlN
An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.
Bihar rain: Toll rises to 42, rescue operations intensified
At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following heavy rains last week, PTI quoted officials as saying. According to a release issued by the state disaster management department, at least 17.09 lakh people have been affected by the devastating spell.
Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.
Weatherman predicts light rains for Delhi
It was a sultry Wednesday morning in the national capital, with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said. The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening. "The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius," the official added. (PTI)
IMD: Cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining regions persists
According to IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining regions persists extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level.
The Centre dispatched as many as 20 NDRF teams to the severely flooded Bihar on Tuesday and IAF helicopters were pressed into service for rescue and relief operations. The Bihar government informed the National Crisis Management Committee that due to extremely heavy rainfall in the state, along with high levels of water in the rivers, there has been flooding in 16 districts.
Heavy rains and discharge of water through sump houses caused water levels in the Ganges river and its tributary to rise above the danger mark. The Nitish Kumar-led government has drawn flak for poor drainage system in the capital from allies and Opposition parties alike.
In Uttar Pradesh, two persons died in Prayagraj and one each in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, Bareilly and Siddhartnagar. The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Ghazipur and Ballia on Tuesday, informed the state government, as per a PTI report.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Bihar on Wednesday. In some respite for Patna, which is still reeling under a flood-like situation, there was no rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am this morning. The city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today. At least 40 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last week.
Rescue operations underway in Bihar
People queue up for food packets and water bottles being distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna. At least 42 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following heavy rains last week, PTI quoted officials as saying.
