Weather forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: Nitish Kumar blames climate change for floods in Bihar

Weather forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said the change in climate has led to drought and sudden heavy rainfall in the state. His statement comes after 42 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state. “This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later, water level in river Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Advertising

According to a release issued by the state disaster management department, at least 17.09 lakh people have been affected by the devastating spell. An orange alert has been issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, seven deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents like drowning and struck by lightning. So far, 111 people have died since September 25 in the state where incessant rains have created a flood-like situation in eastern districts.