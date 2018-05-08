VIRAL VIDEOS: A sneak peek from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Here are some of the best moments from the ceremony. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Here are some of the best moments from the ceremony. (Source: Instagram)

The Khoobsurat bride Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8. While the fashionista looked nothing less than a goddess in her red-and-golden wedding lehenga, the groom also looked dapper on his D-day.

For the Sikh wedding, Kapoor was seen in a dazzling red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil that stole many hearts on social media. What’s more, people couldn’t help but tag her as the “most beautiful bride”. The adorable couple were all smiles during their wedding festivities as the pictures and videos flooded social media. Fans were also excited to see other Bollywood stars having fun at the sangeet and wedding ceremony.

While the wedding festivities started on May 6, the sangeet and chuda rituals happened on May 7 in Mumbai. While people on social media are waiting with bated breath for their evening reception pictures, the inside videos of the wedding are winning hearts on social media.

One of the viral clips show how the Neerja actor tried to drop a piece of her kaleri on cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor. According to Punjabi rituals, it is believed that when a piece of bride-to-be’s kaleri drops on any girl, she is the next in line to get married.

Steal a glance at a few more stunning highlights here.

Sonam Kapoor’s kalire ceremony

Varun Dhavan, Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor groove on Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan

Varun Dhavan and Arjun Kapoor’s mad dancing at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet function

Shilpa Shetty dancing with Anil Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet function

So, which video do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

