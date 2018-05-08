WATCH: Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja ‘babu’ as the duo exchange garlands

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: A short clip shows the couple exchanging garlands with an over-enthusiastic Kapoor who decides to go first. However, the newlyweds got caught up in a typical Bollywood scenario.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 5:11:27 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Sonam kapoor wedding, Sonam kapoor wedding videos, sonam pictures, sonam wedding pictures, wedding pictures, indian express, indian express news Here’s an adorable inside video from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s grand wedding that you simply can’t miss. (Source: sonamkapoor_08/Instagram)
The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja has taken social media users by storm. The couple got married on May 8 in Mumbai at Kapoor’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra. While the pictures of the 32-year-old star — who looked absolutely stunning in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga — have taken over the Internet, another video of the duo has also garnered much attention.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor marries Anand Ahuja: LIVE UPDATES

Posted by Instagram account sonamkapoor_08, the short clip shows the couple exchanging garlands with an over-enthusiastic Kapoor who decides to go first. However, the newlyweds got caught up in a typical Bollywood scenario, where Kapoor’s kaleere was stuck in Ahuja’s sherwani. Being her chirpy self, the 32-year-old actor immediately apologised saying, “Babu, sorry!”

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding celebrations: First look of the couple and Bollywood celebs at their ethnic best

At first, she tried hard to untangle the jewellery, but finally took help from her mother.

Watch the video here:

Aren’t the newly weds absolutely adorable together? What do you think of the two? Tell us in the comments section below.

