WATCH: Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja ‘babu’ as the duo exchange garlands

The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja has taken social media users by storm. The couple got married on May 8 in Mumbai at Kapoor’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra. While the pictures of the 32-year-old star — who looked absolutely stunning in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga — have taken over the Internet, another video of the duo has also garnered much attention.

Posted by Instagram account sonamkapoor_08, the short clip shows the couple exchanging garlands with an over-enthusiastic Kapoor who decides to go first. However, the newlyweds got caught up in a typical Bollywood scenario, where Kapoor’s kaleere was stuck in Ahuja’s sherwani. Being her chirpy self, the 32-year-old actor immediately apologised saying, “Babu, sorry!”

At first, she tried hard to untangle the jewellery, but finally took help from her mother.

Watch the video here:

Aren’t the newly weds absolutely adorable together? What do you think of the two? Tell us in the comments section below.

