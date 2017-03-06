VIDEO: ‘I’ve been wearing men’s gazes for so long now’

Where is the outrage? Is it just momentary? (Source: Vitamin Stree/Youtube) Where is the outrage? Is it just momentary? (Source: Vitamin Stree/Youtube)

Women in India have been at the receiving end of the male gaze – that discomfiting, lustful expression that leaves women feeling queasy, uncomfortable and unhinged. Ahead of Women’s Day this year, Vitamin Stree released a powerful video addressing the pervasive ritual of cat-calls unapologetically perpetrated by men.

Cat-calling – the downright objectification of women (“ay item”), the disconcerting “wolf whistles” and the sexual overtures (“Madam, humein bhi try kalo/Madam, try me as well”) – is the classic modus operandi for harassment. As women, we are told to ignore them. We are told to turn and silently walk away. We are told to not respond for the fear of the situation escalating. Cat-calling is so deeply entrenched in our society that we’ve now become immune to its presence. In fact, in the video’s monologue, the narrator admits, “Wolf whistles no longer pierce my calm. My ears don’t tingle and my cheeks don’t burn.”

If women get verbally harassed, ‘accidentally’ felt up or sexually assaulted, it’s not the perpetrator who is at fault, but the woman and her choice of clothes. The staple, “What were you wearing?” question is hurled at the woman every time. Occasionally however, when an assault is too brutal and ruthless, people come out on the streets and protest. But the video takes a dig at the laconic nature of public outrage as well: “Collective outrage unites us like nothing else” but “outrage wears thin with age”. This outrage brings the country together, but only momentarily. Eventually, everybody forgets about the incident and the country spirals back into complacency.

Watch the video here and tell us what you think.

Here’s the whole poem by Gaya:

I’ve been wearing men’s gazes

for so long now

that mere wolf whistles

no longer pierce my calm.

My ears dont tingle

and my cheeks dont burn

in fact I don’t even have the urge

to turn and say,

when one of them shouts

how he would like to

fuck me

as if.

I do admit,

that sometimes skin on skin,

the brush of thigh or hip or tit,

worries me,

because I’ve grown so numb

to fingers on my body

my lover calls me frigid.

I laugh them off,

these stray hands at taxi stands and

“accidental” jolts in buses and trains

that make for a very good story

which I tell well

especially since collective outrage

unites us like nothing else;

even though I am not outraged

because outrage wears thin with age

and mine disintegrated years ago

There’s always someone though,

who asks,

but what were you wearing?

The same thing, I want to answer,

that I have worn for so long now,

it has become my skin

Your Gaze.

