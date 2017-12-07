VIDEO: YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 looks back at the iconic moments of the year that went by

Compiling all of the iconic moments from 2017, YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 video is a quick fare-thee-well to the year that went by.(Source: File Photo) Compiling all of the iconic moments from 2017, YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 video is a quick fare-thee-well to the year that went by.(Source: File Photo)

With 2017 coming to an end (already?!) YouTube decided to look back at the top ten trends that had got people hooked in the past year. From the top videos that got people talking to the events that garnered worldwide attention, the annual recap had covered em’ all. While some of the guesses off the top of many of our minds like Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and its endless covers, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, the fidget spinner, Salt Bae, etc. made to the list, others like Ping Pong Trick Shots, Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day are others that were the highlights of the year. Oh, and not to forget the historic BBC interview which saw the adorable little two kids interrupting the show. Compiling all of the iconic moments from 2017, YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 video is a quick fare-thee-well to the year that went by.

Meanwhile, here are the top 10 videos that was watched the most times on YouTube:

Until we will become dust – Oyster Mask | THE MASK SINGER 2

ED SHEERAN – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

“INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

history of the entire world, i guess

In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film

Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News

