Swachh an idea: You have just got a mail from Bharat

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Modi may have turned two years old, but there is still a lot to be done to achieve a cleaner India. While the government has launched star-packed campaigns with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Queen actor Kangana Ranaut— there are some other beautiful ad films that will pinch you more.

The recent short film, Khat Aaya Hai by Aghaaz Productions, depicts the root of the problem — the lack of will to do what each of need to at a personal level. Irrespective of how many cleanliness drives we adopt, and cleaning staff we hire, until and unless the citizens play their role in keeping the neighbourhood clean, the goal cannot be achieved.

The plot beautifully takes the aid of the postcard, something that has gone out of lives as a medium of communication. And the message comes in the form of a letter written by our nation, Bharat, to its citizens.

The film is subtle, yet hits the right chords and incorporates all types of people. From a modern youth to a housewife and a slum dweller, the responsibility or the fault does not rest upon one shoulder but it’s a small step taken by altogether.

The protagonist of the film, a sweeper, named Mohandada sweeps the streets with a broad smile and is not frustrated with cleaning repetitively. He does not mind cleaning but realises that to change the scenario, the urge should come from within and thus seeks help from his postman friend to make people responsible.

The brilliance of the film lies in words chosen in the letter, written by the nation, and the sarcasm is too hard to ignore.

