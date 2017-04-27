WATCH: This ‘Yeh bik gayi hai gormint’ and Cheap Thrills mash-up will leave you ROFL-ing

Among the many Cheap Thrills mash-ups you have come across, this one seems a clear winner to us! Among the many Cheap Thrills mash-ups you have come across, this one seems a clear winner to us!

One of the most important memes that the year 2016 gifted the Internet was the ‘Yeh bik gayi hai gormint’ aunty. Speaking to a journalist in July 2016, the elderly woman from Pakistan went on a hilarious rant on how she was fed up with the local government. It made her rant go so viral that even Netflix India couldn’t stop themselves from making references. Now it is a mash-up of Sia’s Cheap Thrills and the ‘Yeh bik gayi hai gormint’ video that has left the Netizens in splits!

Watch the video here.

Among the many Cheap Thrills mash-ups you have come across, this one seems a clear winner to us! What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

