Why Women’s Day? Here’s a strong reason why it shouldn’t be celebrated just for one day

Do you think Women’s Day should be celebrated just for a day? (Source: Tafreeh Peshkash/YouTube) Do you think Women’s Day should be celebrated just for a day? (Source: Tafreeh Peshkash/YouTube)

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, brings inspirational stories about women to the fore and fills social media with thought-provoking posts. However, what perturbs many is that while the world celebrates womanhood on that day, why don’t they acknowledge a woman’s achievements and her contributions for the society every day of the year?

To shed light on that thought, a video that has gone viral on social media, pitches a strong point and calls Women’s Day just a part of commercialism and tokenism. The message has been delivered by renowned actor Sanjai Mishra, who plays the father of two daughters in the video. Mishra raises his point about putting an end to the celebration, as for him every day is Women’s Day.

Even as International Women’s Day celebrates the struggle and achievements made by women throughout the year, it is still a long battle to build a “women-friendly” society. The video ironically denies the whole sentiment of this day and refuses to acknowledge the battles women have fought to secure their rights. Although it’s a debate to be addressed, the video does challenge the commercialised narrative of Women’s Day.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd