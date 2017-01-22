Women’s March: Madonna, Ashley Judd, Sophie Cruz — powerful speeches everyone must listen to

From political activists to actors and singers, these powerful speeches will move you. (Source: Twitter, AP) From political activists to actors and singers, these powerful speeches will move you. (Source: Twitter, AP)

The inauguration ceremony of a US President has been a well-attended, star-studded affair for as long as we can remember. Not only the morning ceremony, but the inaugural concert and then the ball are usually occasions that see A-list celebrities perform and attend, welcoming and showing support to the incoming president. But for the 45th POTUS, things were a lot different — this, despite his long association with the entertainment industry.

If people wondered where many of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities had gone during US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, they didn’t have to wonder any longer when many of them turned up at the Women’s March in Washington and other cities. And it was not just female celebrities, even male celebrities joined the marches to send the Trump a strong message. And it was not just anti-Trump, the protest march and the speeches prove it was much more – a fight for women’s rights and basic human rights.

Read | Twitterati compares crowd turnouts at Women’s March vs Trump’s inauguration

From London to Washington and New Orleans to Los Angeles, celebrities currently working in the film, music and television industries, took to the streets in of women. As Saturday Night Live’s new host Aziz Ansari said in his opening monologue – it’s like a whole gender is protesting against Trump.

Other than the overwhelmingly large numbers that turned out for the women’s march across cities, the powerful speeches delivered across has had people charged and ready to fight patriarchy and misogyny. And if you are sad that you could not take part in the historic march and listen to feminist crusaders like Madonna, Gloria Steinem and Ashley Judd, here are the top speeches that you must listen.

Ashley Judd narrated a poem at the march written by a 19-year-old girl Nina Donovan from Tennessee. Titled as ‘I Am a Nasty Woman’ the poem referred to many infamous remarks by Trump during his election campaign and even Hitler. At one point the poem also slammed the relationship of Trump to his daughter Ivanka and Judd narrated, “I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favourite sex symbol.”

Born to Honduran immigrants, actor America Ferrera sent out a strong message to President Trump who said, “America First” in his swearing-in ceremony. Ferrera very cleared highlighted how the “president is not America”, “Congress is not America” and declared, it’s the people who are America.

If you thought pop star Madonna’s acceptance speech at 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards was the chilling message. You have to listen to her speech at the women’s march.

Feminist icon and activist Gloria Steinem highlighted the strength of women, and even shared who one of the organisers even gave birth while managing the crowd!

Popular Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson made a moving speech by health care, planned parenthood and difficulties that people faced without having medical insurance.

Women’s March organiser Linda Sarsour, an “unapologetically Palestinian American and Muslim” made a powerful speech against the president’s rehtoric against Muslims and immigrants in the country.

And powerful messages were not just restricted to any age. Six-year-old immigrant activist Sophie Cruz addressed thousands of people from the podium and urged, “Let us fight with love and courage” and “not to be afraid.”

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali daughter Maryum Ali too delivered a powerful speech at the women’s march and asked people not to get “frustated” but “organise” and take steps to participate in change.

Alicia Keys‘ powerful performance of “Girl On Fire” gave people too many reasons to celebrate feminism and said we will “not allow” government or men to use “female bodies.” And evoked Obama’s 2009 slogan, “Yes, we can!”

Film-maker Michael Moore ripped up the front page of President Trump’s inauguration headline and claimed “here’s the American majority” and vowed to end “Trump carnage”.

Charged up yet?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd