WATCH: Women employees at Gurugram pub beat up ‘molester’; video goes viral

Instances of women being molested are unfortunately too frequent, and we read about them regularly online and in the papers. While we might be overcome by a feeling of helplessness every time we read about such horrendous incidents, women employees of a pub in Gurugram decided to have none of it and beat up an alleged molester with slippers in complete public view. The video of it has now gone viral.

The incident occurred on Saturday night on MG Road, when a man in an apparently inebriated condition approached a woman employee of a pub and reportedly grabbed her from behind. Her colleagues soon rushed to her rescue and started hitting the man with slippers.

Watch the video here.

Eyewitnesses alleged that there was no policeman around when the incident took place. “We have deployed male and female constables in civil dress to take action against miscreants. We have issued strict directions to police personnel to file an FIR forthwith if the victim approaches police,” Manish Sehgal, ACP and PRO of Gurgaon Police, told PTI.

However, days after the incident, authenticity of the video is being questioned. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vikas Kaushik, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station, said the police did not receive any complaint regarding the matter nor was a PCR call made on Saturday night.

“I was patrolling on MG Road with my team till about 2 am on Saturday night. I was present outside Sahara Mall but no such case came to light,” Kaushik said. He also said that on being informed about the video, the police went to the area and questioned the guards. “But nobody saw anything. We are trying to identify eyewitnesses as well, but haven’t found anyone,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

