VIDEO: Woman’s reaction on noticing co-passenger’s feet on armrest is priceless

The woman, Jasmine Mays was travelling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. (Source: Jasmine Mays/Facebook) The woman, Jasmine Mays was travelling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. (Source: Jasmine Mays/Facebook)

The idea of travelling to an exotic location may sound thrilling, but more often not a bad journey can mar the experience. In the past there have been several instances where people have put up posts regarding their plight on social media, stuck as they were with an annoying co-passenger. Something similar happened with a passenger Jasmine Mays who took to Facebook to share her disgust. While on her way she suddenly noticed that the passenger sitting behind her had placed her feet on the armrest. Refraining from telling her anything, Mays instead shot a video of the same and her own selfie and they has gone viral. She shared it with the caption, “What. In. Gods. Name” on September 8 and it has over 17,000 reactions at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

According to a report in the Inside Edition Mays was travelling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and was quotes as saying, “I’m sitting there in shock, so I thought to myself, ‘I’m gonna take a video.” And in case you are wondering if the video helped, then let let us tell you it did. “I’m laughing my butt off and I think she realized then [that] we’re laughing at you,” Mays said. “I understand that planes are uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean you can make me uncomfortable,” she added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd