WATCH: How to save a parking spot? This woman’s trick is the funniest thing you will see today

Not finding a place to park our vehicle is often something many of us have faced. It is a situation that one can do little about. However, this lady decided to run and save a spot for her car before it actually reached the area. Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2018 4:22 pm
parking issue, fight over parking, people fighting over parking, video of people fighting, park fight, car park fight, viral video, indian express, indian express news Have you done anything extreme to save a spot to park your car? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Over the years, parking has become a major issue in many countries. With the number of cars constantly increasing, many places and societies now have a restricted space, allowing only a certain number of vehicles per family/house. Moreover, while visiting a crowded place, especially on a weekend, it is difficult to find a spot to park. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a woman is seen running towards a parking spot and blocking it by standing there. This she does to save the spot for her car. Her argument, which is clear in the 3-minute clip, is that she reached the spot first. It is quite amusing to note how seriously this lady is fighting for the spot, stating that it was hers since she reached there ‘first’.

Watch the video here:

Have you done anything extreme to save a spot to park your car? Tell us in the comments section below.

