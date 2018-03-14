WATCH: How to save a parking spot? This woman’s trick is the funniest thing you will see today

Have you done anything extreme to save a spot to park your car? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Have you done anything extreme to save a spot to park your car? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Over the years, parking has become a major issue in many countries. With the number of cars constantly increasing, many places and societies now have a restricted space, allowing only a certain number of vehicles per family/house. Moreover, while visiting a crowded place, especially on a weekend, it is difficult to find a spot to park. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a woman is seen running towards a parking spot and blocking it by standing there. This she does to save the spot for her car. Her argument, which is clear in the 3-minute clip, is that she reached the spot first. It is quite amusing to note how seriously this lady is fighting for the spot, stating that it was hers since she reached there ‘first’.

Watch the video here:

Have you done anything extreme to save a spot to park your car? Tell us in the comments section below.

