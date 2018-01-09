VIDEO: Woman wears ‘henna crown’ to fight the social stigma of permanent hair loss

Don’t let social stigma let you down! (Source: AJ English/Twitter) Don’t let social stigma let you down! (Source: AJ English/Twitter)

Straight, curls or waves — you can style your tresses in any way and change your look. Perhaps, that is why most people dread going bald! Both, men and women face a certain social stigma when it comes to losing hair. To break the stigma and uplift her morale, a woman chose to decorate her bald head with henna. Keneesha Bell, a school teacher, suffers from alopecia – a disease in which a person suffers from permanent hair loss from the scalp.

Aiming to inspire others suffering from hair loss, Bell embraced her baldness with a henna crown. A video of Bell getting her scalp decorated with henna was posted on social media by Al Jazeera English’s official Twitter handle and it has gone viral. She also talks about the experience in the 1.35-minute clip. “You have to work with what you have,” she says.

Watch the video here:

Why this woman is covering her bald head with henna. pic.twitter.com/rvCZNzbeAU — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 9, 2018

Feeling blue? Watch this video and get inspired.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd