WATCH: Hold your breath! This woman catches a snake using just a pillow case

Top News
If you’re pretty regular on the Internet, ‘fascinating’ videos of wild animals might have turned into quite a common sight on your news feed. As gory as a snake regurgitating another live snake, or funny (still scary in real life) as a bear breaking into a house and playing the piano… the videos can make you jump from your seat. And, to add to the ever-growing list of animal videos, here is another one that’s going viral now.
ALSO READ | Zoo officials feed live donkey to four tigers; visitors shocked to see its death
A woman, from North Carolina in United States, caught a black 5-6 foot long snake that broke into her house with nothing but a pillow case! If that did not scare you enough, wait for the part in the video when she almost seems to get bitten by it!
The 4.03-minute video will send shivers down your spine.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App