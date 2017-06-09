WATCH: Hold your breath! This woman catches a snake using just a pillow case

This is how she caught the 5-6 foot long snake that broke into her house! (Source: Sun Shine McCurry/Facebook) This is how she caught the 5-6 foot long snake that broke into her house! (Source: Sun Shine McCurry/Facebook)

If you’re pretty regular on the Internet, ‘fascinating’ videos of wild animals might have turned into quite a common sight on your news feed. As gory as a snake regurgitating another live snake, or funny (still scary in real life) as a bear breaking into a house and playing the piano… the videos can make you jump from your seat. And, to add to the ever-growing list of animal videos, here is another one that’s going viral now.

A woman, from North Carolina in United States, caught a black 5-6 foot long snake that broke into her house with nothing but a pillow case! If that did not scare you enough, wait for the part in the video when she almost seems to get bitten by it!

The 4.03-minute video will send shivers down your spine.

