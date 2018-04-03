VIDEO: Woman shows men what it feels like to be eve-teased on the streets

The artist aims to get men understand how unsettling sexual harassment is on the streets for women. (Source: Uproxx/YouTube) The artist aims to get men understand how unsettling sexual harassment is on the streets for women. (Source: Uproxx/YouTube)

Quite understandably, it is easier to imagine a woman squirming, feeling uncomfortable and helpless when a bunch of men catcall than to think of women catcalling men. Getting a “role-reversal” twist to the frightening situation, artist Terra Lopez, who is also a musician, interviewed about 100 women and asked them to recall and share the catcalls that had come their way from men.

She then recorded them and got men to read them out. In her exhibit called ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ created under ‘Rituals of Mine’ in California, people were invited to step into a dark room, wear a pair of headphones that let them listen to catcalls ranging from, “Where is your boyfriend?” to “You look like you give good h**d,” reported Uproxx.

Watch the video of the art project here.

