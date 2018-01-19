Latest News

WATCH: Curious bear gets TRAPPED inside a car, TERRIFIED man struggles to open door

A video, that has gone viral on social media, shows a baby bear trapped in a car while a scared man is trying to help him escape. The 1.03-minute clip had collected over 20,000 views at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 19, 2018 10:27 pm
bear in car, bear gets trapped in car, video of bear, bear trapped car video, viral videos, animal videos, Indian express, Indian express news Scared of wild bears? What if one of them got locked in your car? (Source: Tanya Young/Facebook)
While most domestic animals are somewhat aware about the humans around them, wild animals are more often than not oblivious to their presence – as they reside in their own territory. However, sometimes these territories overlap and there are chances of bizarre incidents to take place. A group, vacationing at a cabin in Gatlinburg, had a similar experience when they were greeted by a baby bear in their car. A video, that has surfaced on social media, shows the baby bear trapped inside a car and a man can be seen constantly struggling to open the door to help it escape.

Shared by social media user Tanya Young, who was one of the visitors there, the 1.05-minute video has now gone viral. Young stated that they had just gotten to their cabin and were yet to lock the car. Moreover, there were dog treats inside the car, which probably tempted the baby bear –  who opened the car and got locked inside it, according to 11Alive.com’s report. The visitors became alert about the mishap only when the bear started blowing the car horn.

Watch the video here.

