FLASHBACK VIDEO: When Harry met Meghan! How the royal couple fell in love?

Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Royal Wedding 2018: While Prince Harry exchanged vows with former American actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England, Twitterati could not stop gushing about their love. Here is the full story of the duo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:51:52 pm
royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle wedding photos, prince harry meghan markle pics, prince harry wedding, prince harry wedding live, royal wedding live streaming, royal wedding india, royal wedding live, the royal wedding, meghan markle live, meghan markle, royal wedding india time, royal wedding india live, royal wedding 2018 live stream, royal wedding 2018 live, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding live Ever wondered how Britain’s Prince Harry and former American actress Meghan Markle fell in love? (Source: AP)
All eyes were fixed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they were pronounced husband and wife in a grand marriage ceremony on May 19 at Windsor Castle in England. But, have you ever wondered how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell in love? In this 2.47-minute clip, the royal couple talk about the time they first met, falling in love, and getting engaged.

The grand celebration kept almost everyone hooked onto their screens with many people tweeting almost every little detail of the event, but it was the way Prince Harry was looking at Meghan Markle that made Twitterati go weak in the knees. This BBC video sheds light on how the love story of the now married couple started off in 2016 with a blind date Want to know the real story behind the royal couple’s relationship?

Watch the video here.

 

Haven’t the royal couple set the bar very high? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

